FAISALABD - Director General Faisalabad Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja told on Thursday that planning was being made to outsource the WASA water bottling plant for introducing the high standard clean drinking water in half and one litter bottle packing.

He revealed this while presiding over a meeting which was held to review the performance of WASA bottling plant. Additional Director General Amer Aziz and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Director General informed that the quality drinking water was already being provided in big bottle of 19 litres besides improving the services of water supply through pipelines. He said that the system of bottling water supply would be expanded and WASA bottling plant would be run in an organisation and successful manners for which private partnerships was being considered.

He directed the concerned officers to review the necessary arrangements and terms for planning to outsource the WASA bottling plant. He informed that the private sector would be invited through advertisement for running the WASA bottling plant with new vision. The DG FDA claimed that the WASA bottling plant water was scientifically tested and very beneficial to the human consumption.

He maintained that the high quality water in half and one liter bottles would be provided in the market on comparatively less prices with the competition against other brands. He added that the project would help in promoting health and water borne diseases could be overcome.