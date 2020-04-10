Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired an important meeting regarding Sports Development Projects 2020-21 here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Director PMU Akram Soban and other officials attended the meeting. The SBP DG briefed the meeting about various aspects of the sports development projects. The minister told the meeting that 70 new sports development projects would be launched under the new development programme. “Construction work on 100 sports projects would be completed under the soft sports project besides initiating work on phase-II projects,” he added. Taimoor directed the officials concerned to complete the remaining work on under-progress sports projects as early as possible. “The prime objective of new sports development projects is to promote sports culture in the province in an effective manner. We have plenty of sports talent and our young talented players will further flourish their potential through professional training,” he said. The minister directed the officials concerned to prepare the up-gradation plan of Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The SBP DG said that the new sports schemes would help the talented players a lot in polishing their sports skills.