LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has prohibited its staff, living in or around railway workshops or colonies, to come out of their homes without any genuine reason. In a statement issued on Thursday, PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore said that all workshops would remain closed till April 12 so that the workers might stay home to keep away from COVID-19.

He said the Railway Police had been directed to increase their patrolling in the premises of the Railways and a strict action had been directed against violator of imposed article 144. A few days ago a worker was detected with coronavirus.

According to another statement, PR Police IG Azhar Rashid directed Workshops SP Malik M Attique to ensure strict monitoring of the areas falling under his jurisdiction for protection of human lives in the wake of coronavirus spread. The Railways Police had been directed to ensure closure of all shops and markets in the PR workshops division before 5pm and additional staff should be deployed towards this end.

The PR SP Workshops would supervise the protection arrangements with the cooperation of the district police of the area.