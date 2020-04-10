Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced a Ramazan package worth 2.5 billion rupees for provision of essential commodities to the masses at reduced rates through the Utility Stores Corporation during the holy month.

Addressing a news conference along with the Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said under this package, 19 essential commodities will be provided to the people at reduced rates. She said if required, the Ramazan package could be increased to seven billion rupees.

She said the focus of government policies was to provide relief to the general public, especially poor and deserving segments of the society. She said the incumbent government would stand by the masses during this difficult juncture.

She said the government was taking maximum steps to control spread of coronavirus in the country with the assistance of provincial governments and other stakeholders.

The SAPM said Cash Emergency Transfer Scheme of Ehsaas programme had been inaugurated by the Prime Minister and Rs12,000 cash-grant was being provided to the 12 million deserving families across the country.

She said under the cash programme, Rs. 144 billion will be distributed among the deserving families and added supply of essential commodities to the public will be ensured by the chain of Utility Stores Corporation which was playing an important role in this regard.

SAPM said the government has extended the relief package at Utility Stores till Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dr Firdous said under the Prime Minister’s relief package, Rs 10 billion have been allocated for USC to ensure availability of daily-use items at affordable prices.

Replying to a question, she said that Corona Welfare Fund of the Prime Minister was being launched to look after the vulnerable segments of the society. To another question, she said that policies of the government were being reviewed regularly at the meetings of National Coordination Committee, headed by the Prime Minister, and strategy for relief could be modified when deemed necessary. She appreciated the role of philanthropists in fight against coronavirus.