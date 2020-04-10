Share:

The sewerage systems in Pakistan express a sort of sadism for the people in different regions. Similarly, the government has not yet focused on sewerage system improvement. Garbage and manure are lying making sewerages contaminated and causing health problems for the living people in a particular area.

Despite these things, there is a poor sewerage system in majority of cities and sites. Among them is Karachi which has polluted sewerages, mostly in rainy seasons. In this case, water will not be safe for drinking and if unfortunately drunk it can cause health problems too. Therefore it is high time for the government to focus on sewerage system development to purify the environment.

BARKATULLAH,

Turbat.