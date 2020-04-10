Share:

ISLAMABAD - The district administration on Thursday, on the recommendations of District Health Office, notified de-sealing parts of Shahzad Town and Bhara Kahu.

According to a notification, the decision was taken after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals.

However, Bilal Masjid, Makki Masjid and adjoining areas will continue to be under lockdown. Street 6 in Shahzad Town will continue to be sealed, according to a notification which further said that the de-sealed areas will be regulated by the prevailing orders of section 144, amended time to time. The areas were sealed after confirmed reports of individuals infected with coronavirus in the area.

On the other hand, the authorities have sealed parts of Irfanabad, Tramari Chowk in Islamabad to prevent widespread outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The law-enforcement agencies have been deputed to cordon-off the main street and street C-2, Lane-C of the locality.

The action has been taken after confirmed reports of individuals infected with coronavirus, under Epidemic Disease Act, 1958, in larger public interest and to prevent spread of the virus.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the area around Tramari was sealed after report of 16 positive cases from the locality. This is the area with maximum social distancing violations, according to the deputy commissioner.

“Positive case had been going to a shop and infected others.

After results, all were tested and we found another epicenter,” said DC in a tweet on Thursday. Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to allow all the services relating to dry cleaners/laundries with maximum one helper to open/work in Islamabad.