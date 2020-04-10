Share:

ISLAMABAD - She keeps fans abreast of her day-to-day dealings on social media. And Stacey Solomon was sure to give her 3.1million followers a giggle recently as she shared a hilarious pic, in which she attempted to pour her beloved Diet Coke into her mouth while lying down. Seemingly in the grasps of quarantine boredom, the Loose Women star, 30, then undertook yet another organization project as she rearranged her shoe rack and shared clips with her eternally-giggling baby son Rex, 10 months. Stacey has garnered a vast social media following of late, thanks to her hilarious antics and incessant organization tips and tricks. Followers of the star will be well aware of her evening treat - a Diet Coke in a champagne flute as well as her love of a Daim Bar. She was feeling playful once again as she fruitlessly - and then successfully - attempted to pour the drink in her mouth while lying down.