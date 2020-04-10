Share:

Rawalpindi - Keeping in view the problems of low income people and shortage of food amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the district administration and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday distributed food items among people in the city.

As many as 1,000 bags had been distributed among the people who had been registered with RDA. The officials delivered the food bags to the houses instead to handing them over in the RDA offices.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Cap (R) Anwarul Haq, RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Admin and Finance RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, Secretary Turkish NGO IHH-NL Ikhlaqur Rahman and others attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that coronavirus was a worldwide pandemic and there is a grave situation and it is a difficult time.

He said Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries and their relationship is centuries old.

“Turkish people had great love with the Pakistani brethren. We will not leave alone Pakistan in this critical period of time. We will extend our moral and financial support to the needy people in Pakistan,” he said.

He added that Turkish NGO IHH-NL would continue to help and facilitate poor people in Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwarul Haq said that all out efforts are being made to control coronavirus. He said that the situation will be better soon.

He thanked Turkish Ambassador for extending his support to help the deserving people in this critical and alarming situation.

Earlier, in his welcome address RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza also thanked Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan. He said this is a good gesture and a noble cause as Turkish government is helping poor community of Pakistan.

He said that Turkey and Pakistan are working together for the welfare of the poor people in Pakistan. He said that main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is to improve the living standard of the people.

At the end, ration bags were distributed among poor people in RDA Office, Pirwadhai, Dhok Hasso, Bhabra Bazar, Chittian Hattian, Landa Bazar and Naya Mohalla Rawalpindi.

Similarly, PTI local leaders including Councillor Malik Murtaza Minhas, Coordinator Clean and Green Pakistan Abbas Akbar and Bilal Akbar distributed more than 700 ration bags among the poor and needy families in Union Council (UC) 85 Dhama Syedan.

An NGO “Food Chain” headed by Usman Bhatti and Ridah Fatima along with other members also provided ration to 120 families suffering due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, hundreds of poor and needy families were humiliated by some government officials and secretary union council Dhama Syedan at Government Girls High School Ali Town in the name of ration distribution. On Wednesday, an announcement was made that government will distribute ration bags among the needy families following which hundreds of people gathered outside the government-run school. However, nobody came there for the purpose.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the area and dispersed the families forcefully in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

“We were called here for ration but nobody entertained us,” said Amir Zaman, a poor man. He said he is a labourer with a family comprising five members and facing shortage of ration for many days.

Another woman Zebunnisa said a secretary of union council assured them provision of ration but it was not done despite she was kept waiting till evening. Many other families protested that the government should not make mockery of poor families and action should also be taken against those involved in gathering people by making announcement of ration distribution.