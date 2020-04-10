Share:

Russia’s efforts to form military units in Syria’s Al-Hasakah province have been foiled by the U.S, according to local sources.

Moscow and Washington continue fighting for control east of Euphrates River.

Russia was trying to recruit insurgents from local militias in Amuda and Tel Tamer towns, which are occupied by the YPG/PKK group, said the sources requesting anonymity due to fear of reprisal.

The U.S. forces took action after Russia advanced toward these areas last December.

The Americans met the local people several times asking them not to join the Russian ranks.

The source also said the U.S. warned people that “Russia will use those who join their ranks as mercenaries in Libya”.

It was reported that Russia gave up on this plan because the number of applications to join the military units was under 100.

According to Russia and YPG/PKK’s deal, those who join the ranks would be trained by the terrorist organization.

Russia’s influence in areas occupied by YPG/PKK

After Turkey started Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9, 2019, against the terrorist YPG/PKK, Russian forces took over some bases emptied by the U.S. forces.

Since then, Russia increased its bases in areas occupied by YPG/PKK, east of the Euphrates river.

In the province of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Manbij and Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Russia has 18 bases and 700 military elements.

Russian forces penetrated the region after Operation Peace Spring, trying to reach the Rmelan oil fields east of Qamishli, but the U.S. soldiers prevented them.