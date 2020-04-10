Share:

FAISALABAD - University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) management will not give any latitude to the students of aberrant behaviour with respect to their absence from the online classes. This assertion was made by UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, while presiding over an unusual meeting of Deans’ Committee here at the New Syndicate Room of the varsity on Thursday. He told that the HEC is mulling to formulate a national policy to deal with such aberrant students who are creating confusion and hurdles through social media in the smooth running of online classes. Dr Ashraf said that UAF has set up a new data server of 16 Core, thereby to make the online system successful adding that management is helping the faculty in addressing such riddles of aberrant students and make substantial headway towards online classes. He directed the Controller of Examinations to hold online viva voce examination of the postgraduate students so that their results could be notified well in time.

He vowed not to compromise on quality of education and urged the faculty to upload quality material for the students during online classes.

Dr Ashraf told the participants that Chinese teachers of Wuhan; the epicenter of corona virus, had delivered their lectures through online during the whole pandemic, so there was no reason to give any latitude to the non-serious students.

He told that HEC is striving hard to get a special internet package for students to facilitate them for taking online classes.

He was of the view that students in advanced countries never think of to violate the regulations or express their anger on social media against the university unless submitting their reservations on appropriate forum for redressal.