ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt General (Retd) Muzammil Hussein Thursday said that successful commissioning of a few hydro projects in last two years has added 2,487 MW of cheap and clean energy in Pakistan’s Grid and it is reducing our reliance on expensive IPPs.The chairman WAPDA expressed these views while talking to media persons after holding meeting with the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed in his office in the Supreme Court premises. Hussain said that despite coronavirus pandemic, 21 power plants are functioning round the clock to provide uninterrupted power supply to the people. He added that in view of coronavirus outbreak, the employees are working in shifts. WAPDA Chairman stated that Diamer Basha Dam with capacity of 4,500 MW power generation and gross water capacity of 8.1 MAF will be a game changer for the future of Pakistan. “This will practically put an end to exploitation by IPPs in Pakistan,” he added. He maintained that issues such as seismic effect, technical design, environmental impacts and resettlement issues are being quoted to coerce Pakistan to abandon or delay the project, adding that the nation should be mindful of such propaganda and the forces which have kept Pakistan hostage for decades.