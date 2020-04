Share:

ISLAMABAD - Veteran actors of Pakistan, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai broke all the stereotypes and got married at the age of 70. The stunning couple tied the knot recently, among close friends and family members. Samina Ahmed chose to wear a pearl white sari while Sehbai wore a white vest with a matching shirt. They both looked absolutely graceful on their big day. While the couple is setting an example for our society but people couldn’t handle it and bashed them.