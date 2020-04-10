Share:

ISLAMABAD - Who would have thought in their wildest imagination that such a day would come when working-from-home would become so mainstream. With the current situation, more than half of the world’s population is under lockdown, giving rise to unprecedented work-from-home scenarios. Now, working from home may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Some say it makes them lazy, while others feel too cozy at home. Is your home network going to be stable enough or can you stay safe from straying away to the first distraction you see? Or what if your child decides to play games or watch movies on your phone and drains out the battery? These might just be a few of the things that run in your mind when you consider working from home, especially if you are someone who has not worked remotely 100 percent. However, this is just a new setting to get adapted to and one of the tools we tend to rely on the most right now is our smartphone. Not to worry, because with the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s 5G capabilities, flagship performance and long-lasting battery, you are promised a seamless working from home experience, maybe even improving your performance! Here are some of the ways Huawei’s latest flagship can help. Ensure a strong and stable connection at all times. One of the most important requirements of working from home is a solid Internet connection that you can rely on to not drop mid-way during a conference call or while you are uploading or downloading heavy files. Your home internet connection might be able to do this, but now that the entire family is at home and everyone is connected to the WiFi, be it for e-learning or even for entertainment, it can potentially slow down your network. A long-lasting battery life for all your needs. This also means you need a smartphone that is capable of lasting long on a single charge as you would be doing a lot more with it. Video conferencing for office work or even with friends and family during social distancing are all battery consuming, which is all the more reason why you need a massive battery on your smartphone that charges up quickly as well. The HUAWEI P40 Pro comes with a massive 4200mAh battery and a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, along with support for Huawei’s wireless Supercharge features to charge your phone back up faster than ever.