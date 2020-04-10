Share:

Prime Minister Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has dispelled the impression that coronavirus cannot affect young people.

He was addressing media briefing along with Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf in Islamabad this evening.

He informed that over 4,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are less than 50 years of age, which is alarming.

Talking about overall coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Dr. Zafar Mirza informed that overall 4,601 positive cases of Coronavirus have emerged in the country with Islamabad 107, Punjab 2279, Sindh 1128, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 620, Balochistan 219, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 33 and Gilgit Baltistan 215.

The Special Assistant further said that 727 patients have recovered so far, 66 patients have died, while 45 are in critical condition.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Moeed Yusuf said the government has decided to restore private flight operation within country, which was earlier suspended due to Coronavirus.

He said the government is chalking out mechanism to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Corona-virus hit Afghanistan.

Dr Moeed Yusuf further said that 2,000 Pakistani nationals stranded in different countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Indonesia and Thailand, will be brought back to their homeland through special flights within next few days.