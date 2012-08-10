KARACHI - Angry protestors in Orangi Town of Karachi city staged a violent protest on Thursday, set ablaze two buses in a protest against the killing of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activist.

According to senior police officer, SSP West Amir Farooqui, Javed Batla, a political activist succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Thursday morning.

The angry people came out on streets in protest and set a bus on fire besides resorting to indiscriminate firing in Orangi Town’s Bangla Bazaar area. He said at least four people were hurt in the firing, adding that more contingents of police have been deployed in the affected area to control the situation.

Local residents said that five people including two women were injured when the armed protestors opened fire on passenger buses. “Their protest was so violent that for a considerable period of time police and Rangers failed to reach the scene.”