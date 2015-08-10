Lahore: Court today has reserved verdict in protective bails of culprits, arrested for child molestation in Kasur.

Separately, Home Department has written letter to Lahore High Court (LHC) Registrar for judicial inquiry of Kasur incident. The department has said that the inquiry of the incident should be led by District and Sessions Judge Kasur. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have dilled motions and called attention notices in the Punjab Assembly condemning the children molestation incident.

Separately, Advocate Aftab Bajwa filed a petition in the LHC seeking trial of the criminals in military courts. The petition states that the Kasur incident, is more dangerous than acts of terror and suicide attacks. More than 274 boys and girls suffered at the hands of culprits however, the police could not arrest all of them.

The petition further states that the authorities have also not completed interrogation of the arrested felons. On the other hand, a petitioner, Abdullah Malik stated that judicial inquiry should not be held instead the government should take immediate notice. The petitioner states that judicial commissions were formed in the past but the provincial government neither brought the report to light nor took action.

Earlier today, PPP’s Faiz Malik has made the submissions. While from PTI’s side, Opposition Leader Mehmoodur Rasheed put forth the motion and resolution.

The Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly called for stern action against the culprits and justice for the troubled families.

JI’s parliamentary leader Syed Waseem Akhtar filed the notice and motion. Akhtar termed the incident most shameful act in the history of the country. The JI Punjab’s leader said that Kasur incident has damaged soft image of the country.

Kasur’s local administration is trying to suppress the issue considering it a personal dispute, he added. Akhtar urged the government to take strict action against officials who are trying to depict the incident wrong.