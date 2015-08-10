The constitution of Pakistan had been approved unanimously with consensus in 1973. However with the passage of time changes and additions have been done in it by various rulers according to their interests and requirements.



Parliamentary system of Government continues in Pakistan from the day of its independence till today. Parliamentary system is a system of democratic governance of a state in which the executive branch derives its democratic legitimacy from and is held accountable to the legislature. The executive and legislative branches are inter connected. The system consists of two chambers of Parliament, an elected lower house and an upper house. This system is quite old, excellent, tried and trusted. It is functioning successfully in England and India. In Pakistan unfortunately as is evident from its track record, The Parliamentary System of Government seems to have failed in spite of repeated elections for the last six decades. The political pundits deny this claim and argue in support of it. They try to justify by arguing that the reason of poor performance was due to repeated interruption and interference in continuity of the elected Civil Governments by the repeated Martial Laws in the country. On analyzing the entire history of Pakistan, it can be concluded that there is nothing wrong with the system but the people behind who are functioning it.



In most of the political parties, their party elections are neither free nor fair. In some of these, there is a “one man show”. The richest, influential and dominating man is elected by the senior most party members as the chairman of the party, who is later on declared as the “Life Long Chairman”. This tradition is lasting in many of the Political-Religious parties and families, as a result of which some of the families have been ruling this State of Pakistan as if their private “jaagir” generation after generation. It is interesting to note that some of them are so bold that they have set up their party headquarters abroad from where they control and conduct the party policies and keep an eye over the national issue and political developments. The truth lies before the people of Pakistan.



Whenever any newly elected Government takes over and starts functioning, its loud and attractive promises which its party had made with people before the elections, transform into their politically oriented priorities instead of the policies for the welfare of people.



Had the political leaders been sincere, far-sighted and anticipated the prevailing multiple crisis in the country twenty years back and constructed at least twelve big dams and the gigantic water reservoirs over the God given gifts of natural rivers which could produce the cheapest energy sufficient for the century for the poor people, to run country’s industrial network to absorb today’s over population and un employment and to boost agriculture to feed the people, they could have saved the country and the people from the colossal loss. Instead the ruling Government alone but not all the political leaders and parties are working hard on hurriedly prepared megaprojects on loans like coal, gas, solar, wind and dangerous nuclear units to produce very costly energy and its maintenance.



It is strange that neither the ruling Government nor the rest of political parties, like their past is paying any serious attention towards Hydro-Projects and are deaf and dumb over this topic in spite of the fact that the entire nation as well as the media is watching them very closely.



Coming back to the state of newly elected Government, to which the politicians call the beauty of democracy, the opposition political parties start against the Government an un ending chain of hue and cry, war of words, blame games, walk outs, demonstrations, agitations and long sittings over the roads and in front of the assemblies. Shamefully that this tradition and the precedence is lasting in Pakistan for the last sixty years.



The Parliamentary System suits a certain class of politicians whose constituencies are their personal states within a state and the people they represent in the assemblies are mostly from their Bradries, Qabilas, religious followers and labourers who work like slaves over their lands and earn them gold out of it. This is why a common middle class candidate can neither afford nor think of winning the election against this class of candidates.

Now whatever I am going to write about the public opinion and people’s mindset about our political leaders is the truth and nothing but the truth. The prevailing political mess in some provinces demands from political leaders to wake up and come out from their dens and bullet proof BMW cars, meet the people and feel their pulse, read the faces and judge their anger and listen by yourself the vulgar language and their shameful remarks about most of you. The public hates many of them, so much so that the people have become sick of the faces of some of them appearing over the TV screen again and again for years.



It seems that in the present charged circumstances, majority of the people are in a mood for an immediate drastic change in the political system and its leadership. Unfortunately, I am disappointed at the present moment and unable to foresee any leader possessing the qualities of leadership in the present lot of politicians. However with the grace of Almighty God, people of Pakistan are highly talented possess great potential as is recognized internationally.



The constitution of Pakistan shall therefore need another change to allow Presidential System of Government after a serious consideration by our leaders. The president should be elected directly by the people. Ninety percent of elected members should be from the people. The tenure of the next elected Government should be reduced to four years and the terms of every head of state and the chairman of every political party should be limited to not more than two terms.



Question arises that who will bell the cat?