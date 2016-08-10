PARIS - France will supply 30 military helicopters to Kuwait in a deal worth over one billion euros ($1.1 billion) that French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian signed in the Gulf state on Tuesday. The agreement to buy the versatile Airbus Caracal helicopters is part of a 2.5 billion euro package of deals that the two countries agreed in October 2015. France has given Kuwait military support since the 1990 invasion of the country by Saddam Hussein's Iraqi forces. The two countries are also fighting together in the international coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.