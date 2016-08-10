I can't take positives
from this. I've lost, so it's all negative for me.
-Britain's Galal Yafai struggles to see the bright side after his defeat in the men's light flyweight boxing
In many serious essays written by Westerners, Australia is mentioned as a country at the fringes of civilisation (and had an) early history as Britain's offshore prison.
-China's state-run media hits
back after Australian swimmer Mack Horton called Sun Yang a drug cheat
There has been lots
of tears and tantrums in the build-up to this.
-Australia's Catharine Skinner after winning women's trap gold
Even if you're not an
expert you could see I was aiming all over the place.
-Niccolo Campriani had to master the distractions of a noisy arena en route to 10m air rifle gold
It is clear that if you
do not play at your 150 percent against these women they will win by 40 points. And if you play at your 150 percent perhaps they will win by 40 too.
-Spain captain Laia Palau is at a loss to know how to deal with the all-conquering USA women's basketball team