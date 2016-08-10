I can't take positives

from this. I've lost, so it's all negative for me.

-Britain's Galal Yafai struggles to see the bright side after his defeat in the men's light flyweight boxing

In many serious essays written by Westerners, Australia is mentioned as a country at the fringes of civilisation (and had an) early history as Britain's offshore prison.

-China's state-run media hits

back after Australian swimmer Mack Horton called Sun Yang a drug cheat

There has been lots

of tears and tantrums in the build-up to this.

-Australia's Catharine Skinner after winning women's trap gold

Even if you're not an

expert you could see I was aiming all over the place.

-Niccolo Campriani had to master the distractions of a noisy arena en route to 10m air rifle gold

It is clear that if you

do not play at your 150 percent against these women they will win by 40 points. And if you play at your 150 percent perhaps they will win by 40 too.

-Spain captain Laia Palau is at a loss to know how to deal with the all-conquering USA women's basketball team