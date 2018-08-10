Share:

­OKARA - Three sisters sustained injuries after five suspects trespassed on their house and beat them with batons over a minor quarrel at Fatehpur village.

According to Gogera police, three sisters including Dua Fatima, Saira Bibi, and Farzana Bibi were at their home when suspects including Sakhawat Ali and Amir along with their two accomplices entered the house with axes and batons and attacked them.

They inflicted hits of axes and batons on the girls. Resultantly, they sustained critical injuries.

Responding to the girls' cries, villagers gathered at the house and rescued them. Later, a case was registered at the Gogera police station.

Various narcotics dealers and moonshiners were nabbed during a police operation.

The police in different raids arrested Iqbal with 1.3kg of charas, Kashif with 1.1kg of charas, Ashfaq with 610g of charas, Asif with 150g of charas, Mushtaq Ahmed with 35 bottles of liquor, Mustafa with 52 litres of liquor, Ashfaq with 20 litres of liquor. Cases were registered accordingly.