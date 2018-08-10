Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 315 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in July during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that 118 culprits were held red-handed from Rawalpindi, 47 from Islamabad, 56 from Attock, 43 from Jhelum and 51 from Chakwal circles.

They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said First Information Reports have been lodged against power thieves under the electricity (Amendment) Act.

slamabad Electric Supply Company Chief Basit Zaman directed all field formation to spent maximum time in field and check meter of all tariffs so that electricity theft could be eliminated.

Anti-electricity theft activities would continue till its elimination, he said.

He also warned slamabad Electric Supply Company employees and said stern legal and department action would be taken if someone found involved in electricity theft.