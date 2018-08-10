Share:

GUJRANWALA - The administration is all set to re-launch the operation against illegal constructions on Friday [today] which was delayed due to stay orders issued to a land grabber by a court.

On the directions of the NAB authorities, the district administration had demolished dozens of constructions made at state land allocated for a Zoo. Meanwhile, a land grabber had got stay orders from the court due to which the operation was stopped by the administration. On Thursday, on the request of the district administration, the court vacated the stay orders and allowed the authorities concerned to remove the illegal constructions from the state-owned land.

Municipal Corporation land manager Shehzad Khokhar told the media that they had earlier vacated 20-kanal of the state land from the land grabbers. "After the court orders, we will be able to recover the rest of the land," he said, and adding that illegal constructions on the land would also be demolished.