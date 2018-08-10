Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Allama Iqbal Open University opened the admission campaign in connection with Open Day Autumn 2018 at Jalalpur Bhattian and Hafizabad. Regional Director Professor Dr Muhammad Anees claimed the varsity was playing a vital role in the promotion of education and making the poor and unemployed youthuseful citizens of the country.

He said that AIOU was one of the three big distance universities in the world having 44 regional campuses in the country where more than 14 lakh students were benefitting, of which 70 percent were female students. Only in Gujranwala Region, 125,000 students, who have meager financial resources, are getting education from matriculation to PHD level, he added.

He said that September 5 has been fixed as last date for admission for Autumn 2018. He called upon the unemployed and desirous students to get admission to make their future bright and to assist the AIOU to decrease illiteracy in the country.