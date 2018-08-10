Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The KashmirI people inhibiting either side of the Line of Control and rest of the world will observe India's Independence Day on August 15 as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris birth right to self determination.

The observance of the scheduled Indian Independence Day as black day is also aimed to express extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in its unlawful and forcible occupation for the last 71 years, the organizers said.

"Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be all mark of the day," National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur District said.

"Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India. Black flags will also be hoisted atop the buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including AJK's capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley by the people belonging to walks of life to reiterate severe hatred against the Indian imperialism.

In Mirpur, major protest rally will be held at the District Courts premises on August 15 under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various public representative organisations.