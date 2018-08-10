Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari said that laborers play key role in strengthening the national economy and the trained human resource is the backbone of trade and industrial sectors.

He stated this while talking to provincial minister for Labour & Human Resource and Transport Nauman Kabir at his office on Thursday.

During the meeting, different issues pertaining to performance of the public sector departments and official matters came under discussion. Target of durable socio-economic development could not be achieved without giving due status to the working class, he added.

The caretaker CM said that constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees protection of rights of laborers and added that the Punjab government was giving full attention for betterment of working class.

It is a responsibility of the government to give laborers and disadvantaged segments their due status in society, he added.

There was dire need to give special attention and train, educate the human resource according to global market needs so that Pakistani workforce could be accommodated in local and international markets.

He said that continuous implementation of skills development programme was imperative for providing qualitative training to human resource. Dr Askari said, "child labour is a menace and the government has to eliminate it with solid steps".

He said that livestock sector has tremendous potential to benefit the country and its sustained development would tremendously benefit the economy. Provincial Minister Nauman Kabir apprised the chief minister about the performance of labour and human resource, livestock and transport departments.