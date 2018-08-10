Share:

DHAKA:- Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday hinted he might skip the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month to undergo surgery on his finger. "We all know that I have to have a surgery," Shakib told reporters at Dhaka airport after Bangladesh team's return from the West Indies. "But I feel the earlier it is done, the better, most probably before the Asia Cup ," he said. Shakib hurt his little finger on his left hand during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and T20 series.