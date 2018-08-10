Share:

LAHORE - Three days after gruesome murder of five members of a family over a land dispute in Burki, police have yet to arrest the killers.

A senior police investigator on Thursday told The Nation that special police teams conducted raids in different parts of the metropolis but failed to make any important arrest.

The official also revealed that several friends and relatives of the suspected attackers were detained by police during the last 24 hours. “They are being grilled so that they would disclose the whereabouts of the killers to police,” the official said requesting anonymity.

Five people of a family including three brothers were shot dead by their opponents in the Barki police precincts on Tuesday morning. The deceased were as Qurban Ali, 50, his brother Abdul Rashid, 45, Bashir Ahmed, 32, Tanveer Ali, 16, and Qadri Ali, 14. Police said the killings were an outcome of land dispute between the victims and the killers.

All the five victims riding on a tractor-trolley were going to fields when they came under attack near Habibabad.

The victims were buried at a local graveyard on Wednesday evening. Following the funeral, the police registered a criminal case against several gunmen on the complaint of a relative of the deceased persons. A police official said that nine suspects were named in the first information report in addition to some unidentified persons. However, police failed to make any arrest.

Earlier, Lahore DIG (Operations) Shahzad Akbar claimed that the attackers were identified by police and raids were underway to arrest them. However, no arrest was made in the deadly shooting incident till late Thursday. Heavy police contingents are deployed in the village to maintain peace. But the situation still remains tense in the border village. Many people equipped with automatic assault rifles are roaming in the streets.