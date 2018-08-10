Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority on Thursday launched an operation to get official residences in the parliament lodges vacated from the parliamentarians who lost their seats in the July 25 general election.

According to the sources in the CDA, 92 former parliamentarians were issued 24-hour notices on Wednesday to vacate the residence after they failed to comply with the earlier notices. They were asked to leave the premises by July 31 but few of them complied with the directions. Around 20 ex-parliamentarians had vacated the lodges voluntarily, according to the CDA officials. They said 15 more have assured to vacate the residences by Thursday night. The operation was launched under the supervision of Director Security from CDA and a city Magistrate. The officials of the CDA deputed at Parliament Lodges took part in the operation which would continue for the next 24 hours (Friday).

On the other hand, the newly-elected parliamentarians have started arriving at the parliament lodges and according to the officials, they would be allotted the residences soon. The officials also vacated 8 tuck shops which were being operated illegally within the premises.