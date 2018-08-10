Share:

ISLAMABAD - China would provide $14 million to Pakistan for the reconstruction of fully damaged schools in Bara Khyber Agency to ensure improved education infrastructure and to restore enrolment of students post terrorism crisis situation. Pakistan and China on Thursday signed the implementations minutes on Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of fully damages government schools in Bara, Khyber Agency.

The minutes were signed during a meeting of Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Secretary Economic Affairs Division Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani.

The Ambassador lauded Pakistan’s efforts aimed at economic growth initiatives and also pledged future support for government of Pakistan on every forum. Secretary EAD informed of endeavours undertaken by government to tackle the challenges at the forefront of economy and highly appreciated Chinese assistance in developing the economy of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the continued commitment of China in CPEC projects under Belt and Road initiatives. Both sides discussed a number of issues especially focusing on energy, infrastructure, commerce, investment, agriculture, tourism, health, industries and production and other matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was characterised by a spirit of friendship cooperation and a desire to make rapid advances in socio economic development.