As a child comes at the age of 18 he/she requires a NIC. Since, he/she gets mature in this age. But in Pakistan more than four cords women are found with no NIC. As it is the time of elections and everyone wants to be their leader. But due to not having NIC they are unable to participate in election. Besides, they can’t get the Benazer fund. Also the wheat which is being provided to poor Pakistani is not being given to those who don’t have NIC. Moreover, the people are making NADRA responsible for this that NADRA is not serious with its duty. So, their NIC should be made every soon.

MAHJABEEN DUR MUHAMMAD,

Kech, July 19.