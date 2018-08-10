Share:

Supreme Court provides impetus to long awaited Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand Dams

LAHORE (PR): A comprehensive set of recommendations devised by Implementation Committee for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) was placed before the Supreme Court for early commencement and timely completion of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The bench endorsed the recommendations of the committee which will provide much needed impetus to the long awaited commencement and completion of both dams.

An historic breakthrough was achieved by the committee in finding a solution to decade old resettlement issue of Diamer Bhasha where in new compensation formula for resettlement was recommended and endorsed by the Apex Court which will greatly help to address the needs and wishes of the local population and assist in early commencement of work.

Concurrently the Supreme Court also endorsed the recommendation of the committee to acquire the land at fast pace in former Mohmand Agency. It was also highlighted that comprehensive CBMs in the area will greatly benefit the local populace and assist them in medical, education and communication facilities besides a huge job opportunities. The bench further directed that all ministries/Departments must undertake measures for effective mechanism to ensure early commencement of the projects to ensure right of life to people of Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar appreciated the quality and speedy work of the committee headed by Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain.

OPPO F9: First handset with waterdrop screen

LAHORE (PR): OPPO, The Selfie Expert, is soon going to launch a new addition to the popular F series - OPPO F9. It will be Industry's First handset to sport a unique Waterdrop Screen design - A front with a top notch that hosts the receiver, camera and light sensor for more condensed space and more compact layout, thereby bringing the handset a symmetrical beauty and allowing users to view more content. The 19.5:9 waterdrop screen with a ratio of 90.8pc offers an enhanced and beautiful front. The camera and the flash light come together to add more life to the concept of waterdrop design, coming across as two drops of water attracted to each other. OPPO has also introduced a new channel sound conduction to ensure a compact spatial structure while keeping the sound normal.