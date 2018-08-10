Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General Sindh Police Amjad Javed Saleemi Thursday established Internal Accountability Branch (IAB), the corruption watchdog which will keep a vigilant eye on malpractices within the police department.

The branch has been established at central police office Karachi. The IG himself is the chairman of the branch whereas it would be an additional inspector general-ranked officer who would look after its affairs. The IG Saleemi has nominated AIG Aftab Pathan as head of this branch.

The DIG Zulfikar Larak would assist the branch head as well as two SSPs of each range would also be the part of the IAB.

As per police spokesman, the accountability branch within the department would help to ensure the strict and impartial action against those policemen involved in corrupt practices, misusing their powers and other complaints against the delinquent policemen. The IAB is answerable to the provincial police chief only for its any action.