LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Thursday sought reply from the inspector general of police on a petition challenging FIR registered against PML-N leaders and workers on the arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from the UK.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Kazim Raza Shamsi was hearing the case which adjourned further hearing for two weeks.

It is second petition wherein Punjab’s interim government was made party while previously PML-N’s Lahore Chapter President Pervez Malik had moved the petition against arrest of party workers on arrival of their party chief.

LHC turns down plea for recount in NA-126

The Lahore High Court Thursday turned down a petition moved by PML-N’s ex-MNA Mehr Ishtiaq seeking recount of votes in his constituency NA-126.

PTI’s candidate Hammad Azhar, the rival candidate of Mehr Ishtiaq, won the seat with the margin of 3124 votes.

However, the runner-up candidate challenged his victory, saying that he approached the returning officer concerned for recounting of votes but the same was rejected. He said the counting of votes in his constituency was not carried out accurately. Therefore, he prayed the court recounting of votes be ordered.

Advocate Azhar Siddique who was representing PTI’s candidate Hammad Azhar opposed his arguments and said that Lahore High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter as the Election Commission of Pakistan had already prepared its results. The counsel argued that under what capacity the law officer of the commission was assisting the court. At this, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who was hearing the case, remarked that the court had sought assistance, so no objection should be raised.

The judge, after hearing arguments of both sides, rejected the plea of Mehr Ishtiaq for recounting of votes.

Meanwhile, issuing a detailed judgment about dismissal of petition moved by PML-N’s former state minister Abid Sher Ali, the court observed that the petitioner may approach the relevant forum.

A day earlier, the court turned down the petition of Abid Sher Ali seeking recounting of votes in NA-108, Faisalabad.

Sher Ali had pleaded the court that the rival candidate won the seat with the margin of 1200 votes only and he approached the RO concerned for recounting votes but he turned down his plea by ignoring the facts. He had asked the court to order recount of votes in his constituency. However, the judge, after detailed arguments, dismissed the petition.