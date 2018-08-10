Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Eid-ul-Azha will fall on August 22.

In a statement issued by the Met office that there are very strong chances of sighting Zil-Hajj moon on August 12, "Zil-Hajj moon be born on Saturday afternoon and will be visible on Sunday evening", it further added.

It is likely that the moon of Zil-Hajj will sight on Sunday and Eid-ul- Azha will be celebrated on August 21 in Saudia Arabia.

Zil-Hajj is the last month of the Islamic calendar and marks the start of the Hajj pilgrimage. Eid-ul-Azha on the 10th of Zil-Hajj. It is celebrated to remember the Prophet Ibrahim's (A.S.) willingness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.