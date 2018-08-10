Share:

According to a news report prisoner MNS was taken around the Adiala Jail prison cells to meet the prisoners where he also met his son-in-law ex Capt. Muhammad Safdar.

Another news report said that IG Prisons ordered provisioning of all facilities to prisoner Maryam Nawaz immediately.

Would such treatment be meted to an ordinary prisoner?!

I have personally nothing against the Sharifs but where is the Holy Prophet’s saying in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, “ By Allh, even if my daughter Fatima had committed theft, her hand would have been chopped off. The previous people were doomed because they had one law for the elite and rich and another for the poor and downtrodden ones.”

Islamic Republic of Pakistan Zinda Baad.

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, July 19.