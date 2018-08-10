Share:

KARACHI - Provincial caretaker Minister for Excise and Taxation Mushtaq Ahmed has said that during current financial year in the month of July, Rs5659.254 million have been collected in terms of various taxes, while in the same period during last fiscal year Rs4976.246 million were collected.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department at his office on Thursday.

While briefing the meeting, Excise and Taxation Director General Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh told that Rs603.079 million were collected for motor vehicle tax, Rs4350.500 million in head of infrastructure and Rs56.077 million were collected in terms of professional tax.

He added that Rs0.493 million in terms of cotton fee, Rs252.565 million for property tax and Rs6.910 million were collected in entertainment duty, while the remaining amount was collected in terms of various other heads.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the recovery position of the taxes, however, he asked the officers to speed-up the recovery of the taxes and to achieve the targets at earliest.

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other directors also attended the meeting.