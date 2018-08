Share:

KARACHI - Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $17 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). According to SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank on August 03, amounted to $10,369.1 million. Whereas, the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were $ 6,635.9 million. During the week ending August 03, SBP's reserves increased by $19million to $10,369 million.