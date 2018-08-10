Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) agreed to support PTI candidates for Prime Minster, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in National Assembly. PTI was in contact with GDA leadership before general election and gratitude over their recent support.

Qureshi expressed these views while talking to the media men at Kangri House after holding meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Chief Sadruddin Shah Rashdi. PTI delegation led Shah Mehmood Qureshi reached Kangri House on Thursday evening seeking support of GDA for the slot of Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in National Assembly. PTI leaders including Jahangir Tareen, Arif Alvi and Imran Ismail were the part of party delegation while during the meeting PML-F leaders Sardar Rahim and others were also present on the occasion.

PTI spokesman said that during the meeting both the parties’ leaders discussed the entire political scenario of the country and especially the matter of rigging in Sindh province came under discussion. It was also decided that PTI along with GDA in Sindh Assembly would bring a strong opposition against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), he added.

Later talking to media men, PTI vice chairman said that party leadership came to Kangri House seeking support of GDA whereas it is good sign that Sadruddin Shah Rashdi has assured GDA support for the slot of Prime Minister, Speaker and deputy speaker in National Assembly. He said that PPP is staging protest against the alleged rigging but has forgotten that it has not secured such number of seats in the general election held after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto.

Further expressing gratitude over the support of Karachiiites in general elections, he said that people of Karachi has shown confidence over the leadership of Imran Khan and in result PTI secured 14 National Assembly seat from port city. PTI is on the ground to give maximum relief to the masses and Karachi would be given priority in this regard.

Terming PTI Chairman Imran Khan Statement over the conduct of scrutiny of constituencies not a political declaration, Qureshi said that after general election 2013 party demanded the scrutiny of only four constituencies but it was not fulfilled while after July 25th polls about 30 constituencies were witnessing the scrutiny and PTI has no objection over this practice.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional chief Sadruddin Shah Rashdi said that opponents played a game to change our victory into defeat. We believe in democracy and will continue our protest against the injustice, said PML-F leader adding that party with the support of PTI would not the leave the ground open for the PPP which is solely responsible for the destruction of Sindh Province.

He further said that keeping in view the PTI plan to bring out the country out of crisis, the PML-F leadership decided to support Imran Khan on various agendas whereas we had earlier assured the PTI leadership for the GDA support. Party would not go to place any obstacles in path of Imran Khan and ready to support his stance.