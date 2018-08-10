Share:

ISLAMABAD - After lapse of two and a half years National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has finally imposed a fine of Rs5 million on M/s Central Power Generation Company Limited Genco-II for the power breakdown on January 21, 2016 in northern network of country leaving major portion of Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in dark.

The Nepra has imposed a fine of Rs5 million on a government owned Generation Company M/s Central Power Generation Company Limited Genco-II on account of negligence in maintenance of 220 kV switchyard of TPS Guddu old and non-operation of 220 kV circuit breaker which resulted in power breakdown on January 21, 2016 in northern network of country i.e. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official spokesman for the Nepra.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 21,2016, power supply to various areas was suspended due to burning of T3 type transformer of 220KVA at Guddu which caused tripping of generation facilities at North and caused breakdown in Islamabad and all the major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Grid stations in Punjab and KP were tripped after the fault at Guddu Power Station, leaving large part of the country without electricity.

The authority took serious note of power break down and initiated legal proceedings against Genco-II and directed NTDC to investigate the matter and submit a report. Subsequently, the Authority after reviewing the inquiry report of NTDC, held Genco-II responsible for the power breakdown. Non-operation of 220 kV circuit breaker at TPS Guddu old switch yard, managed by GENCO-II, caused the cascaded tripping of transmission lines and power plants which eventually resulted in wide spread power breakdown leaving Punjab and KP in dark.

The spokesman recalled that prior to the aforesaid event, the professionals from Nepra visited Genco-II from 18th to 22nd November, 2015 and recognized the need for proper maintenance of concerned switchyard. In furtherance of such, the authority took notice of deficiencies and defects in the concerned switchyard and directed Genco-II, to take preventive measures to remove these deficiencies and maintain the switchyard. However, the power break down of 21-01-2016 revealed that the Licensee did not adhere to the directions of the authority which resulted in major power outage.

Upon failure to comply with the directions of the Authority, a Show Cause Notice was issued to Genco-II and an opportunity of hearing was also afforded on 24-01-2018. During the hearing, the representatives of Genco-II were unable to provide any plausible reason to defend itself against the charges framed and it was established that the directions of the Authority and provisions of Generation License, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Licensing (Generation) Rules, 2000 and Grid Code 2005 were being violated by Genco-II.