LAHORE - Renowned Pakistani actress Humaima Malick has reported harassment during her stay at Nishat hotel.

Humaima took to Instagram to share the screen shots of a perpetual string of messages by an individual staying at the hotel who according to her dropped his business card at her door to discuss prepositions.

“I can’t emphasize this enough as the number of times actresses, models, singers, and performers are made the subjects of harassment. I can’t even keep count of the numbers of times business cards of men’s that I do not know have been slipped under the door of my hotel room at various well known and supposedly safe hotels.” She wrote in her first post on Instagram.

She continued: “Nishat hotel is catering to certain class of people has been especially unsuccessful in this regard. Despite my constant complaining of unwanted attention and inappropriate probing for business, the hotel management Talha and Ali Imran has been indifferent towards it.”

She accused the management of being “negligent and deliberately involved in breaching her privacy and trust by sharing my information with another guest staying at their hotel.”

She added that they not only “ignored her concerns,” they also “failed to make her feel safe and secure at their establishment.” The Bol actor called for “Mr Talha and Mr Imran to be held responsible” adding that the hotel should be “ashamed and embarrassed for placing unqualified and unprofessional people at the heart of their business.”

“Be aware if you lose a loved one and someone dies in your family while staying at Nishat - you cannot cry in your room otherwise people might drop business cards,” she writes in a second post on Instagram. Humaima also claims that the Nishat Hotel has uploaded her pictures on their social media without her consent “For free publicity”.