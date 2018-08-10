Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Brisk preparations are afoot to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal in AJK.

Elaborated programmes are being chalked out to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organisations including the foras of the workers of Pakistan Movement and Kashmir Freedom Movement in different parts of the district. Speakers in these ceremonies will highlight the importance of the day. The Kashmiris would resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke and translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan, the Kashmiris’ ultimate destination in all respect.

National Events Organizing Committee told this Correspondent that all necessary arrangements were being given final touches to observe the day throughout Mirpur district with traditional zeal and fervour. National flag-hoisting ceremonies under the auspices of private and public sector organisations will be hallmark of the day when national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the historic day.

In AJK capital city, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President House where AJK President will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK

In Mirpur, the special national flag hoisting ceremony will be hosted at Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14 where AJK Minister for Sports and Culture Ch Saeed will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

A meeting was held here on Thursday with DC Mirpur in the chair to give final touches to the district-wide programmes to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan. Heads of various nation-building institutions attended the meeting to share the schedule of the special programs including the national flag hoisting ceremonies to be held under the auspices of various public-sector functionaries besides various public representative organisations and the general population as a whole with great enthusiasm and devotion.

A grand seminar will be held under the auspices of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur in its main city campus. Colourful lights will be illuminated on all private and public buildings as a sign of jubilation to observe the day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan. Pakistan is the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically and religiously and in all other respect.

In spite of extraordinary security measures coupled with severe restrictions and ban on gatherings, imposed by the Indian occupation forces as all previous years, people in the occupied Jammu Kashmir, particularly in the Muslim-dominated Kashmir valley and several parts of the Jammu region, started brisk preparations to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan. and in a befitting manner to reiterate their fullest solidarity and love.

Despite heavy restrictions devised by the Indian occupation forces in Indian held Jammu Kashmir, people in the occupier state will also hoist Pakistan i flag atop their houses to reiterate their love and affection for Pakistan.