ISLAMABAD - A petitioner seeking disqualification of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan Imran Khan under Article 62 of Constitution Thursday submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court for early hearing of the matter.

Filing the application in person, petitioner Hafiz Ihtesham said that it was a matter of public importance, requesting the court for early fixation of the petition in the interest of justice.

Earlier, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq had conducted hearing of the petition and referred the matter to Chief Justice of IHC Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi for constituting another bench after recusing himself from hearing of the petition.

In his petition, Ihtesham argued that in the presence of documents, the high court may summon Imran Khan to answer “whether Tyrian Khan White is not his love child from the wedlock of Anna Luisa (Sita) White.” In his petition, he contended that PTI Chairman filed the nomination papers from five constituencies of National Assembly, NA-26 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad, NA-95 Mianwali, NA-131 Lahore and NA-243 Karachi.

He submitted that Imran Khan has sworn false declaration to the effect that he fulfils the qualification under Article 62 of Constitution and no subjection to disqualification in Article 63. He said that the PTI chairman should be disqualified under Article 62(1)(d)(e)(f) and (g) of Constitution. Ihtesham argued that in the presence of documents, the high court may summon Imran Khan to answer “whether Tyrian Khan White is not his love child from the wedlock of Anna Luisa (Sita) White.”

The petitioner argued that the Supreme Court in the case of Imran Khan vs Nawaz Sharif (PLD 2017 SC 265) has declared that the declaration in terms of Article 62(1)(f) can only be made by the Court of law.

He maintained that despite being desirous not to indulge in the life of elected member of the National Assembly he is compelled to do this for the supremacy of constitution and law, particularly in view of the apex court judgment in Imran Khan vs Nawaz Sharif. He told that Section 13 of CPC is meant for the execution or implementation of the certified judgment following the judgment in Nawaz Sharif case. He stated that Imran Khan has filed a wrong declaration in the past and has been concealing again that Tyrian Jade is his illegitimate daughter.

Ihtesham further argued that the court should not allow Imran Khan to hold public office as he has not only cheated the public but the Election Commission of Pakistan. “Imran Khan could not be termed as sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and Ameen as per the Article 62(1)(f)”.