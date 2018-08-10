Share:

IIUI, IDB agree to deepen cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday agreed to deepen and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and expand the ventures through science and technology funds of the Bank. The decision was taken during a visit of IDB delegation consisting of six members, to the Islamic International University in which both sides agreed to enhance the cooperation, a press release said.

In the new campus, during a briefing headed by the IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai the delegation was informed about the latest state of the art facilities at the Centre for Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) built with funding of IDB. The meeting also discussed partnership through the recommendations and also reviewed challenges such as sustainability of the centre and resources. The delegation was briefed by Engineer Muhammad Shoaib regarding commercialization of the centre and its usage across the country through Higher Education Commission. It was also told that researchers, MS and PhD scholars were conducting their projects and were also working on their patents. The delegation was further briefed about metrology grade spectroscopic ellipso-meter, electro physical process reliability and such other machines. Field representative of IDB, Inam ulllah Khan told the meeting that the bank was referring Photovoltaic Engineering projects of the member countries to IIUI’s centre for exchange of expertise and utilization of the resource through generalized institutionalization.

He added that IDB was also working with HEC to assist Pakistani organizations in agriculture and information technology. The meeting also discussed bilateral cooperation and assistance of the university through science and technology IDB fund. IIUI Rector hailed IDB for generous cooperation. He reiterated his resolve that IIUI will keep working to remain relevant to the societal needs and the centre was a prominent example. The delegation also called on IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh where he briefed about IIUI vision. He said that IIUI strives to make available all modern resources such as Photovoltaic Engineering so that Muslim youth doesn’t remains dependent on the rest of the world. Later, the delegation visited the centre and appreciated the facilities and state of the art machinery at the centre.–APP

Awareness walk held against one-wheeling

RAWALPINDI: The city traffic police and Riphah social welfare department held an awareness walk against one-wheeling on Mall road here on Thursday.

The walk was led by the DSP headquarters Traffic Taimoor Khan. During the walk, pamphlets were distributed among the motorcyclists carrying banners with slogans, e.g. “One wheeling is a game of death, face death or go to Jail”. A large number of students of Riphah Institute participated in the walk.–APP

On the occasion, the DSP said that there was a complete ban on one wheeling and if caught one wheelers would be sent to jail, adding that FIR’s would also be registered against mechanics for altering the motor bikes. He urged the parents to keep an eye on their children and make sure that they are not involved in one wheeling, otherwise, strict action would also be taken for their negligence. He said police will also take strict action on August 13 and 14 against one-wheelers.