Lahore - Right-handed batsman Imran Nazir has announced that he is returning to domestic cricket after four and a half years illness.

Imran Nazir played his last ODI against New Zealand in 2009 in Johannesburg. He played his last Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2012. Talking to the reporters here on Thursday, the batsman said that his fans wanted him to make his return to the game. “I am thankful to the Shahid Afridi Foundation and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for helping me during my tough times,” he added.

Nazir, who played eight Tests, 79 One-day Internationals, 25 Twenty20 matches while representing Pakistan, said that he is returning to cricket after recovering from a joint injury. “I will see how much I can play by judging the quality of my game.”

Nazir has now made a comeback and initiated training at LCC Ground Lahore. He said he is completely fit and wants to play cricket again. He said he kept on praying to come into action once again and his prayers got answered. “My family and fans prayed a lot for me and I am really grateful to them.

He added that last year, he got an opportunity to perform in Pakistan Super League (PSL), however, he was not 100 per cent fit. “If I get a chance to play now, then I will. I have gotten many offers from cricket leagues and I will hopefully make a strong comeback.”