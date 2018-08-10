Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following a spat in relations between the Kingdom and Canada.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Pakistan is following with immense concern the crisis in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada and places on record its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He said: “Pakistan always supports the sovereignty of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. Both these aspects are enshrined in the UN Charter and are among the basic tenets of international law, and the foundation of peaceful and friendly inter-state relations.”

Pakistan, he said, fully agrees with the statement of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Dr Yusuf Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen that Saudi Arabia enjoyed immense respect at the regional and international level, as it did among the people of Pakistan. “Pakistan stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty as a matter of principle and based on the historic and brotherly relations between our two countries,” he added.