ISLAMABAD - Islamabad thrashed Lahore Region Whites by 7 wickets in the Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19 Round Five Group A match played at Diamond Ground on Thursday.

Batting first, Lahore were all out for 248 in 47.4 overs. Ahmed Butt made 55, Hafiz Hamza Sani 39 and Shafey Malik 37. Zain-ul-Abidin grabbed 4-39 and Haroon Wahid 3-33. Rohail Nazir hammered unbeaten 105 to help Islamabad chase down target in 43.2 overs, while Azan Tariq contributed 56. Faizan Rasool and Danish got a wicket each for Lahore.

Faisalabad defeated Rawalpindi by 26 runs at Pindi Stadium. Put into bat first, Faisalabad could score 197-8 in 42 overs. Danish Rasheed slammed 75 runs while Ahmed Butt added 35 and M Suleman Shafqat 25. Sheraz Khan grabbed 4-42 and Munir Riaz 3-33. In reply, Rawalpindi Region batsmen spoiled all the good work done by the bowlers, as the entire team was bowled out for 171 in 39.4 overs. Even Haider Ali’s 83 were not enough to seal victory. Bilal Javed captured 4-31 and M Suleman Shafqat 3-30.

At KRL Stadium, Fata Region outlasted AJK by 3 wickets. Batting first, AJK were all out for 159 in 49 overs. Awais Akram hit 46 and Shahid Ahmed 33. M Abbas Afridi bagged 3-29 and Hasnain 3-35. In reply, Fata achieved the target in 37 overs losing 7 wickets. Farhan Sheikh struck 43 and M Aftab Alam 25. Najam Naseer took 2-29 and Hamza Ilyas 2-39.

At National Ground, Karachi Whites thrashed Dera Murad Jamali by 121 runs. Batting first, Karachi were all out for 215 in 48 overs. Saim Ayub hammered 72 and Jahanzeb Sultan 59. Shahab Bahar got 3-16, Fahad Hussain 3-29 and Muhammad 2-40. Dera Murad Jamali were bowled out for 94 in 38.3 overs with M Shahid scoring 36. M Taha took 3-10, Shoaib Ahmed 2-7 and Arish Ali Khan 2-20.