LAHORE - The central Shura of the Jamaat e Islami will meet at Mansoora on Saturday under chair of Sirajul Haq, the JI chief. A meeting of JI Punjab chapter shura will also held on the same day, said JI spokesperson on Thursday. It was stated that Shura will deliberate over the recent elections and decide its future line of action. Meanwhile, a delegation representing Overseas Pakistanis that called on the JI Chief Siraju Haq.

According to statement, the delegation expressed deep concern over the ‘rigging’ in the recent elections and said this had caused deep embarrassment for them.

The delegation also apprised the JI chief of the problems being faced by the Pakistanis in different countries.

Sirajul Haq appreciated the services of the overseas Pakistanis for the country and the nation. He said that the Pakistanis abroad were the country’s unofficial ambassadors in foreign countries and they could play an important role in raising the country’s name in the world.

He assured the delegation that the JI would raise its voice at every forum for the solution of their problems, especially their right to vote. He said that the overseas Pakistanis had great role in the development of the country as they were remitting over twenty billion dollars to the country annually.

JI deputy chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees and JI foreign wing chief Abdul Gaffar Aziz, were also present on the occasion.