GUJRANWALA - A labourer was burnt alive in a fire erupted in a factory at Kangni Wala here the other day. Javed, 30, was busy working in the factory when his clothes caught fire. As a result, he received critical burns and was rushed to DHQ Hospital where he breathed his last.

In another incident, a five-year-old girl namely Noreen touched an electric board while playing in her house at Khiali Shahpur. She sustained critical burns and was rushed to DHQ Hospital where doctors referred her to a hospital in Lahore due to her critical condition.

INJURED

A man was injured during a brawl between two neighbours at Gondlanwala here the other day. Abdullah Haroon quarrelled with his neighbour over a fight between their children. He was stabbed during the brawl. Resultantly, he sustained critical injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital from where he was shifted to Lahore due to critical condition.