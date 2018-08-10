Share:

Karachi - Hussain Lawai, who is arrested in money laundering case, was shifted to NICVD due to heart attack on Thursday. Lawai has been shifted to NICVD from the prison, who is under treatment.

Lawai was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 6 on money laundering charges after the FIA registered a case in Karachi last week over a mega money-laundering scandal involving Rs35 billion — said to implicate politicians, businessmen, and bankers.

FIA officials say that 32 people, including Lawai, are being investigated for laundering billions of rupees through ‘benami’ or fictitious bank accounts.

The scandal also includes former president Asif Ali Zardari and several of his close associates, including sister Faryal Talpur.

Speaking to media following his court appearance, Hussain Lawai said he had no connection whatsoever with the money-laundering case.

“No recovery was made [from me]. I’m president of a bank, not a [mere] branch manager,” he said, adding that he did not know whether he had been arrested due to his ties with Zardari or for some other reason. “Time will tell why I’m being targeted, whether the money-laundering happened or not.”