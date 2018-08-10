Share:

KARACHI - City administration Thursday imposed ban to establish makeshift cattle markets in city except eight places of the city.

This was stated by Commissioner Muhammad Saleh Farooqui while chairing a meeting regarding Eid-ul-Azha arrangements at his office.

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner, additional commissioner Karachi-II, deputy commissioners, director local government, district municipal commissioners, representatives of cantonment boards and others.

The district municipal authorities briefed the commissioner that all plans have been shaped for lifting and disposal of offal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Commissioner Karachi directed the concern authorities to finalize the all arrangements for cleanliness during the eid days especially disposal of offal at landfill sites while any negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting also decided that all district municipal corporations, cantonment boards and other concern department will ensure the fumigation in their respective jurisdiction during three days of the eid.

The meeting was informed that sacrificial animals are being brought throughout the country, posing threats of Congo virus in the city as the meeting decided to ban the arrival of ailing sacrificial animal in the city.

The commissioner directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to ensure the deployment of veterinary staff at the entrance points of the city and check the all sacrificial animals before the entrance.

He directed that the deputy commissioners to ensure the illegal makeshift cattle market will not establish within their respective jurisdictions except declared eight places of the city.

The home department already imposed section-144 on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in illegal makeshift cattle markets while only eight places including Superhighway, Malir, Landhi , Babar Market, Manghopir, Mawach Goth, Clifton Cantonment and Karachi Cantonment Board.

The meeting also decided that complain cells will be established at district levels to redress the citizens complaints.

Citizens advised to adopt precautionary

measures at cattle markets

KMC metropolitan commissioner Thursday directed the veterinary and the health and medical services department of the KMC to ensure awareness to citizens on the prevention of Congo virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha when sacrificial animals.

The commissioner said that fumigation should be performed in the cattle markets to save the people from germs. He said that the media also has this responsibility to spread this message to maximum number of people. He said that citizens should cover your face and hand during their visit to cattle markets and wear light color clothes with full sleeves, so that any tick can be seen easily and check clothing’s and skin carefully for ticks.

He said that gloves should be worn while inspection and slaughtering the animals. Try to limit the contact with animals as much possible. Use insect repellents to save yourself your animal and from ticks.

He said that citizens should also avoid eating and drinking during visit to cattle market or carry boiled filtered water for drinking, never squeeze any tick with bare hands as its infected blood can cause Congo virus.

He said that butcher should use gloves during slaughtering animals, as sacrificial animal being some time imported from endemic areas. Wash your hands after having come in contact with animal and its blood and proper and ventilated sites should be allocated for animals in house and where combined slaughtering.

The water for the use of animals should be stored properly and kept covered after use. Dispose properly the blood and remnants of animals.